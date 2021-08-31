Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and if Mother Nature plays ball, we might have some fun in the sun! And if you’re looking to hit the pool or the beach, Deco’s checking out three SoFlo swimsuit brands that will have you saying “Shell yeah!”

Get ready to make a splash this Labor Day Weekend.

No suit yet? No problem! XhaleSwim has you covered.

Jessica Wong, XhaleSwim: “We want you to breathe and relax and feel amazing in your body and your swimwear, so it’s designed with you in mind.”

Xhale knows every body is a swimsuit body, and this Labor Day, they want to help you feel bold and beautiful in your own skin.

Jessica Wong: “For Labor Day, this your time to show up and show out, and what better way to do that in a bomb swimsuit?”

Don’t be afraid to play with color because there are tons of options!

Jessica Wong: “The perfect colors and styles for Labor Day Weekend would happen to be bright turquoise, the nice burgundy, maybe some nudes, and also prints. You can never go wrong with prints.”

Don’t be fooled by the name. Mr. Black’s Boutique has plenty of bold and bright bathing suits that’ll have you turning heads.

Shekita Tookes, Mr. Black’s Boutique: “The swimwear at Mr. Black’s Boutique is bold, it’s sexy. They’re full of prints. It’s a variety. You’ll find one that you like.”

From tropical prints to cute cover ups and blinged out bathing suits, these pieces are designed to not only make you look good but feel good, too!

Shekita Tookes: “Every body is a beach body, and so, with our variety, you’re going to find something that fits you, and when you step out, you’re going to be confident in it.”

Babe status achieved!

Ocean Babe Swimwear makes it easy to makes waves and tropic like it’s hot!

Alessandra Deneille, Ocean Babe Swimwear: “I want women to feel beautiful rocking Ocean Babe Swimwear. I want them to put on a swimsuit and feel their best.”

Ocean Babe is inspired by the global girl on the go, and their swimsuits are meant to make you feel like a rock star.

Alessandra Deneille: “Ocean Babe Swimwear is best known for its sexiness, its appeal and its ability to make women feel super confident in wearing our swim pieces.”

Check out the sol goddess one piece!

It’s got fun cut outs along the front and sides.

You also can’t go wrong with a red suit like the Valentina!

Alessandra Deneille: “It comes in colors, red and black, and it features a very sexy asymmetrical design on the front.”

And the SoFlo vibes are strong in the orange you glad bikini set, meaning no matter which one you pick, you’re gonna look hot, hot, hot for the holiday weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

XhaleSwim

xhaleswim.com

Mr. Black’s Boutique

2210 NW 62nd St.

Miami, FL 33147

305-635-8008

mrblacksboutique.com

Ocean Babe Swimwear

www.oceanbabeswimwear.com

