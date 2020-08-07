Grab your fix of fair food at the Youth Fair’s drive-thru

Everything this year is cancelled. Everything, including one of our faves: the Fair, but if you’re craving that deliciously unique food you only get once a year, you’re in luck.

Funnel cakes, gigantic turkey legs, fried Oreos…

Eddie Cora, president, Youth Fair: “Why stop there? They’ll put bacon. They’ll put everything else on there.”

Are you in a food coma yet?

Eddie Cora: “Come on, what do we come to a fair for? We come to the fair for food.”

We did miss out on the Youth Fair this year because of the coronavirus.

Christina Alvarran, customer: “It was very disappointing, although we know it was a must.”

But surprise, the best part for many is back!

Gloria Beiro, customer: “Just like at the fair, it’s delicious. Can’t get enough of it!”

A fair food drive-thru — can it get any better?

Ryan Collmer, Youth Fair: “You have your giant corn dogs, regular corn dogs. We got funnel cakes. We got the giant turkey legs, fresh shishkabobs.”

Kevin McGrath, Youth Fair: “Roasted corn, Philly Cheese Steak, Italian sausage, french fries, chicken tenders, a little bit of everything.”

I ordered my absolute favorite pair of food: the elephant ear.

This thing came loaded! It’s got butter with powdered sugar, chocolate, strawberry and homemade cream cheese icing.

I have no idea what I’m in for, but I am ready for it. Let’s take a bite!

Oh, my goodness, man, I miss the fair. This is delicious!

There are two ways to get your hands on these decadent desserts. One is in your car…

Eddie Cora: “Well, it’s real simple. You’re going to come to Coral Way and 109th. You’re gonna come in through Gate 2, and all you’re going to do is drive up here. It’s like any drive-in. Look at the menu, order, you’re going to pull forward and then deliver your food straight to your car.”

The second: on foot.

Eddie Cora: “There’s going to be a line. You can read the menu, place your order. Every body’s going to be 6 feet apart.”

No matter what, safety is a priority.

Eddie Cora: “You’ve got tables that are about 10 to 12 feet on center, and everything is done with the safety of the public in mind, but at the end of the day, it’s also done so we can have fun.”

With all the sacrifices we’ve made this year, don’t we all deserve it?

Christina Alvarran: “There’s no diet right now. We’re going to come enjoy. It’s one time a year, so we’re going for it.”

Loosen your belt a notch and go get your food on. The concessions are back this weekend and next weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Youth Fair Food Drive-Thru

10901 SW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33165

305-223-7060

www.fairexpo.com/seedo-fair_food_drive_thru

