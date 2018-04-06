Grab punch bowl drinks at Copper 29

Going out with friends in South Florida is a must. But, instead of everyone getting different drinks, why not get one to share? Deco found a spot where the drinks are perfect for a group — and they pack a punch.

Time to punch up your cocktail selections, and Copper 29 Bar in Coral Gables has just the way to make it happen.

James MacInnes, Copper 29: “Copper 29 is an upscale, high-volume, very lively bar.”

Spring and summer in SoFlo means we need a way to cool down.

James MacInnes: “Summer is coming up, and we want to refresh the customer. Effervescence helps a lot. Everyone likes a fresh, bubbly cocktail.”

At Copper 29, they have new drinks perfect for the South Florida heat — and for sharing, too.

James MacInnes: “The idea is to bring people together in a communal setting and have them enjoy similar cocktails, to bring the ambiance to a full closure.”

Some drinks, like the Singapore Sling, come in pitchers, while others like the Rosemary Punch Bowl can serve you and three friends.

James MacInnes: “Those are meant to be shared, and everyone should enjoy as one.”

Kristen Acuna, customer: “Definitely sharing with your friends, perfect for spring break time and summer. And everyone knows Miami is hot, so it’s very refreshing.”

The Summer 75 Punch has flower power.

James MacInnes: “It’s hyper-refreshing. It’s almost like drinking a sparkling lemonade with a little bit of booze involved. We are also lending other floral flavors, but it’s extremely nice on the palate.”

The punch bowls cost about $40, and the pitchers are about $25.

But they’re bargains considering you can share the drinks — and the bill.

Kristen Acuna: “You can’t taste the alcohol, which is a good thing.”

Sharing is caring. Time to grab some friends and head to Copper 29.

FOR MORE INFO:

Copper 29 Bar

206 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 580-4689

http://copper29bar.com/

