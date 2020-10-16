Grab custom, vegan gourmet cinnamon rolls from Cinnaholic in Coral Springs

Cinnamon rolls are sinfully delicious, and when it comes to making them even better, there’s a new place in town that’s on a roll. Your diet can start tomorrow. I promise, it will be worth it.

Cinnaholic in Coral Springs is a sugary sweet oasis.

Jess Louis, Cinnaholic: “When you walk in, it’s like walking into cinnamon roll heaven.”

This custom, vegan gourmet cinnamon roll spot makes and bakes cinnamon buns throughout the day.

One bite and your taste buds will thank you.

Jess Louis: “We have cinnamon rolls going in the oven every 13 minutes, so when you get your cinnamon roll, it’s literally two minutes out of the oven.”

To top it off, you can top your cinnamon roll too.

Jess Louis: “Here, you can customize your roll.”

Go nuts and add your favorite flavors.

Jess Louis: “You can put whatever you can possibly imagine that we carry on top of a cinnamon roll.”

From chocolate to strawberry to almond, there are more than a dozen frostings.

Sweeten it up even more by adding blueberries, brownies, cookie dough or coconut.

Jess Louis: “We have 100s of options of combinations of frosting and toppings you can come up with, and it’s really endless.”

Michelle Londono, customer: “They are so good the fact that I can come somewhere and pick exactly what I want. From chi to vanilla to chocolate for chocolate lovers and all the toppings, I think it’s a great option.”

Can’t decide?

Cinnaholic’s signature rolls are combos sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Some are even named after places around town.

Jess Louis: “The A1A roll comes with almond frosting, banana, almonds, pie crumble, caramel sauce. We have the NSU Shark roll, which is lemon frosting with blueberries and pie crumble. Our cinnastack is probably the craziest item we have, and it’s topped with your choice of frosting, a scoop of cookie dough and choice of toppings.”

Prices for the cinnamon rolls start at just over $5.

The cost to walk into Cinnaholic and smell the cinnamon-y goodness? Nothing!

Jess Louis: “When people come in and see all of our options, they are amazed at the whole process and all the different combinations they can choose from, and they are delighted to watch the roll being made.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cinnaholic

2560 N. University Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

954-688-9052

www.cinnaholiccoralsprings.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.