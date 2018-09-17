Grab an intimate meal at these courtyard-approved restaurants

South Florida is a great place to grab a bite outside any time of year. We’re in the Sunshine State so al fresco is the way to go. And some local spots are creating courtyards to make you feel like you have been transported out of the hustle and bustle.

Deep in the heart of Miami is a restaurant where looks can be deceiving.

Gary Sanon-Jules, manager: “Cafe Roval basically is an oasis. The words that are used to describe it the most from guests who come in is romantic, magical.”

Cafe Roval serves up contemporary Mediterranean food from their historic coral building, but out back you’ll feel like you’re in another city.

Gary Sanon-Jules: “The most unique feature we have, I think, the grottos.”

The previous owners built the courtyard and now everyone can enjoy it.

Nicole Henninger, customer: “I think you feel like you are thrown back into the 1930s. That’s the vibe of the place, and you get to see nature. You’re in the middle of Miami, but not.”

Gary Sanon-Jules: “The food is spectacular, service is excellent. It’s incredibly romantic.”

At Rouge on Miami Beach, it’s business in the front and beauty in the back.

Nabil Hach Al-Luch, owner: “Rouge is a French with a Moroccan twist restaurant. It’s something that is totally not South Beachy even though we are located in Miami Beach.”

The courtyard used to be a parking lot, but the owner saw the space and knew what to do.

Nabil Hach Al-Luch: “I wanted to recreate something that was more European, more Bohemian.”

From the brick fireplace, which gets going in the winter, to the fountains turned into planters, it’s not your typical South Florida vibe.

Boris Renou, customer: “It makes me think about Europe literally because in Miami, it’s always huge places with big garden, but here it’s a little intimate.”

Nabil Hach Al-Luch: “I wanted something that you couldn’t tell from the outside.”

In Little Havana, there is a little area that you’re gonna want to check out.

Justin Sherrer, co-owner: “Doce Provisions is a locally sourced Cuban gastro pub. We source all our ingredients locally, even our beer.”

From the street, you can’t tell there’s a party going on behind Doce Provisions.

Justin Sherrer: “When you walk down the hallway, and it opens up to this big beautiful patio that’s like abuela’s backyard with all the string lights, local art, it’s just amazing.”

Patricia Baro, customer: “It’s an urban oasis, there’s amazing lights, you’re sitting outside, there’s lots of tropical trees. The food is amazing.”

Doce says the food is Cuban with an attitude, and so is their backyard.

Justin Sherrer: “The atmosphere is beautiful back here. It’s super secluded and private.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cafe Roval

5808 NE 4th Ct.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 953-7850

http://caferoval.com/

Rouge

908 71st St.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 720-9125

https://www.rougemiamibeach.com/

Doce Provisions

541 SW 12th Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 452-0161

http://www.doceprovisions.com/

