Grab a taste of German booze at Fort Lauderdale’s newest beer hall

There's a new spot in Fort Lauderdale where you can munch like you're in Munich and drink like you're in Düsseldorf. A trip to Germany is not required. Deco stopped by Township FTL and sampled the beer and the bratwurst.

You can get a taste of Berlin in the heart of Broward County. Township FTL serves up German favorites in a community setting.

Christian Marmanillo, general manager: “We’re basically a beer hall concept. We do a lot with craft beers, we have 72 taps, about 25 packaged beers.”

Getting to know your neighbors is encouraged.

Christian Marmanillo: “It’s a German-style beer hall, we have wooden tables, long communal tables.”

And the food? Get ready to loosen your lederhosen, we’re talking giant pretzels, bratwurst and pork schnitzel.

Customer 1: “I think that it’s a great location. I love that it’s near to Himmarshee Street. It looks like a great community place.”

But it’s not just German beer on tap — the selections are all over the map. Just don’t expect the usual offerings.

Lawrence Bebb, bartender: “We don’t have any Bud Light, Coors Light, Corona, we are not your run-of-the mill beer house. What we’re going for is more of a German-style beer.”

Customer 2: “We’re drinking the Tarpon River Native Lager from right down the street, a great new brewery that opened up here. It’s just nice to have more good beer spots in Fort Lauderdale.”

There are plenty of games to keep you amused, if you’re feeling lucky — flip the chip.

Christian Marmanillo: “If you flip the chip and it lands on ‘redeemable,’ you win; if it lands on ‘Township,’ we win. That means either you’re paying for that second drink or we’re buying you that third drink.”

So if you want to raise a stein and have a laugh, Township could be a great spot to go out with friends, or meet some new ones.

Christian Marmanillo: “You just don’t know who the person that you’re gonna be sitting right next to, you could be sitting next to a famous basketball player. Everyone sits together, everyone has a good time.”

