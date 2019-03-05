Grab a slice of sushi cake at Krudo Fish Market in North Miami Beach

When it comes to seafood, we are lucky because some of the best is in our own backyard. Deco found a spot where you are going to want to take a slice of their sushi.

Getting great fish at Krudo Fish Market in North Miami Beach is a piece of cake.

Jacob Cotter, owner: “We are handling the fish from the boat to our store, and the customer can actually interact with the fishmonger directly.”

Creativity is king at Krudo.

Jacob Cotter: “The most unique [thing] that we have in Krudo is the sushi cake.”

Yup, a cake made of fish!

This savory treat is delish.

Jacob Cotter: “Comparing with a sushi roll, it has the same ingredients. It has sushi rice, it has fish, the algae.”

You cut into the sushi just like you would a cake.

Jacob Cotter: “A sushi roll is per person. This is for more people, and people can share.”

Krudo can make five types of sushi cakes: salmon, tuna, spicy salmon, spicy tuna and imitation crab.

Jacob Cotter: “The sushi cake has different layers, which are a layer of rice, a layer of fish, then another layer of rice and then on top of it it has a layer of imitation crab with seaweed salad.”

You can even add on avocado and a spicy sauce.

Francine Aronowitz, customer: “The sushi cake over here at Krudo is one of the best you can have. It’s the freshest.”

The sushi cake starts at $36.99.

It can feed a couple of really hungry folks or up to seven people.

Jacob Cotter: “You bring sushi in a different shape. It’s fun.”

Next time you are trying to figure out what to bring to a party or to dinner, let them eat cake — sushi cake

FOR MORE INFO:

Krudo Fish Market

17092 W Dixie Hwy.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

786-440-5483

https://krudo.business.site/

