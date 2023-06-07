Miami is known for its beautiful beaches, warm temps, and its love for cafecito.

People in Miami pretty much run on coffee the same way cars run on gasoline.

If you’re looking for a new spot to grab a cup of Joe, there are three of Miami’s mobile coffee shops are serving up warm coffee, quicker than you can say “cafe con leche.”

No one loves coffee more than Lorelai Gilmore, except the owner of La Cafetera.

John Fernandez: “La cafetera is a mobile coffee shop shaped like a giant coffee maker, and we basically sell cuban coffee all over Miami in a giant coffee pot!.”

A cafetera is how coffee was made at home back in the day before we had a Keurig.

John Fernandez: “We wanted to just come up with a unique way of providing coffee, and we thought what better way of going back to our roots and seeing our grandparents make coffee at home and we came up with this idea.”

They have the traditional Miami favorite coffees like Cafe con leche, as they like to keep things icy by serving varities of flavors in iced coffee.

John Fernandez: “Right now in the summer is our ice coffees, we have caramel ice coffee, french vanilla, hazelnut, white chocolate ice coffee, mocha ice coffee.”

If you need a quick mood boost then you should try RY’s Coffee Bar that knows how to brighten your day.

Yaneysis Lopez: “It’s a pop-up coffee shop. We find inspiration through our art, through our coffee, and we tried to spread that to our customers.”

Being creative with creamer is second nature, but for the cold drinks they add inspirational quotes that will brigten your day.

Yaneysis Lopez: “One of the main things that we do is write inspirational quotes on the cups, once they pour the milk then people see the inspirational quotes and it makes their day.”

Yaneysis Lopez: “Some popular coffee drinks that guests have been loving is our cinnamon brown sugar latte, they’ve also loved our honey oat, as well as our frozen section.”

Another mobile ventanita, knows how to make some Fuego coffee.

Carina Zatarain: “Cienfuegos Coffee is a mobile Ventanita- a mobile coffee shop, we serve specialty Cuban style coffee and tea.”

Everything at this coffee camper is inspired by the owner, Carina Zatarain’s as she follows her Cuban roots.

Carina Zatarain: “I wanted to bridge the gap between the traditional Cuban style experience and the specialty coffee world.”

But don’t be fooled because there is more than what you would get at a regular Ventanita.

Carina Zatarain: “I still keep the traditional Cortadito, Collada, of course, I’m going to have that on the menu. The Iced Havana is super popular it’s a dulce de leche latte and the cold brew Cubano if you just want that strong black coffee.”

And if the vibe feels a lot like being at Abuela’s house.

Carina Zatarain: “Coffee is a very social experience so I have the domino table set up, I have little seating areas so you can have a cafecito, and have some time with your girls.”

Carina Zatarain: “I really wanted to create a really welcoming atmosphere, a lot of these elements are like ‘abuelita’s house’ style.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.