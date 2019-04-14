Gouda Meatballs/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s an easy-to-make dish that’s perfect for entertaining! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Gouda Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. smoked Gouda cheese, cut into 3/8 inch cubes

1 lb. bulk Italian sausage

1/4 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1 egg, beaten

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. crush red pepper flakes

Pasta sauce (for dipping meatballs) *optional

Method of Preparation:

Cut Gouda into cubes, place in a plastic bag or container and put in freezer for 30 minutes or longer. (This keeps the cheese from melting too quickly.)

When you’re ready to make the meatballs, heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, stir together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil, egg, garlic powder, salt and red pepper flakes. When that’s done, add the sausage and blend well.

Shape the sausage mixture into 1 1/4 inch balls. Make a dent in each ball with your finger and press the frozen cheese cube in. Close the ball around the cheese and place on a baking pan. Use parchment or a silicone baking mat for easy clean up!

Bake the meatballs in the oven for about 20 minutes, until golden brown and internal temperature reads 165 degrees.

To Plate:

Serve the Gouda Meatballs with your favorite warm pasta sauce for dipping and enjoy!

Serves: 12

