Gouda Meatballs/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s an easy-to-make dish that’s perfect for entertaining! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Gouda Meatballs
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. smoked Gouda cheese, cut into 3/8 inch cubes
1 lb. bulk Italian sausage
1/4 cup Panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1 egg, beaten
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. crush red pepper flakes
Pasta sauce (for dipping meatballs) *optional
Method of Preparation:
- Cut Gouda into cubes, place in a plastic bag or container and put in freezer for 30 minutes or longer. (This keeps the cheese from melting too quickly.)
- When you’re ready to make the meatballs, heat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a large bowl, stir together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil, egg, garlic powder, salt and red pepper flakes. When that’s done, add the sausage and blend well.
- Shape the sausage mixture into 1 1/4 inch balls. Make a dent in each ball with your finger and press the frozen cheese cube in. Close the ball around the cheese and place on a baking pan. Use parchment or a silicone baking mat for easy clean up!
- Bake the meatballs in the oven for about 20 minutes, until golden brown and internal temperature reads 165 degrees.
To Plate:
- Serve the Gouda Meatballs with your favorite warm pasta sauce for dipping and enjoy!
Serves: 12
