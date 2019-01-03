‘Gotham’ returns for 5th and final season

Good news for Gotham: things are not going from bad to worse. They’re going from worse to catastrophic — sounds serious. But from the dark days will come a dark knight. Deco’s dark night, Chris Van Vliet, is here with more.

The fifth and final season of “Gotham” debuts tonight, and David Mazouz, our Batman-in-training, promises darkness, despair and deliciously evil villains.

Cameron Monaghan (as Jeremiah Valeska): “I will create a legacy in this city. Gotham falls, we rise.”

It’s the moment we’ve waited years for.

Sean Pertwee (as Alfred Pennyworth): “Gotham is not your responsibility.”

David Mazouz (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “I’m making it mine.”

Young Bruce Wayne is on the brink of becoming the Bat!

Ben McKenzie (as James Gordon): “Are you sorry you stayed?”

David Mazouz (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “No.”

David Mazouz: “It is chaos in Gotham City right now. I don’t know when it’s not chaos in Gotham City, but it’s really chaos in Gotham City. You have to trust me when I tell you.”

David Mazouz, aka the emerging Batman, hung out with Deco and said Gotham, which is always in chaos, is going from bad to worse.

David Mazouz: “It’s a really scary place. People are dying in the streets, there’s blood everywhere, and Bruce is just kind of doing whatever he can to help out the GCPD and really become a partner to Gordon in this new era.”

Ben McKenzie (as James Gordon): “Bruce, we stayed because people here still need protection. That hasn’t changed.”

“Gotham’s” fifth and final season is full of familiar villains that we’ve come to know and loathe.

Cory Michael Smith (as Edward Nygma/The Riddler): “We have a great deal to talk about. But first, did you name your dog after me?”

But mostly, it focuses on Jim Gordon helping young master Wayne take that next step towards bathood.

David Mazouz: “Gordon always respected Bruce and knew that Bruce was capable, but Bruce is young. Bruce is still a teenager, so he was always kind of skeptical of letting Bruce come along with him and be a true partner to him in bringing down villains.”

Ben McKenzie (as James Gordon): “I like doing it.”

David Mazouz (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “Because it reminds people that, even in darkness, there is light.”

Ben McKenzie (as James Gordon): “And it reminds me.”

And considering he took this role when he was 12, David says fans aren’t the only ones waiting for the big moment.

David Mazouz: “Exactly. I’ve been waiting for it. I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting for it.”

Cameron Monaghan (as Jeremiah Valeska): “Now it begins.”

The final season of “Gotham” premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.