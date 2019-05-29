Gordon Ramsey: ‘MasterChef’ season 10 is the ‘most competitive yet’

Hungry guests, an agitated Gordon Ramsey, and a nice bernaise sauce — it’s a recipe for drama! A new season of “MasterChef” is almost here, and we’re getting a look inside the pressure-packed kitchen!

Gordon Ramsey: “Trust me. Our 10th season is going to be an incredible ride.”

“MasterChef” is taking the show — and the kitchens — on the road for season 10.

From turning left with NASCAR…

Joe Bastianich, judge: “We went out to the NASCAR track to go fast and to cook fast for some race car drivers.”

…to taking over Chef Ramsey’s baby!

Gordon Ramsey: “I handed them my signature restaurants. The restaurant Gordon Ramsey in Chelsea. It’s a biggie.”

Gordon Ramsey (in “MasterChef”): “I’m relying on you tonight to use this. *taps head* I need you to cook with your brain tonight. OK?

Contestant (in “MasterChef): “Yes, chef.”

Gordon Ramsey (in “MasterChef): “There we go.”

And Chef Ramsey isn’t just there to yell. He’s getting his hands dirty with the contestants.

Gordon Ramsey: “There’s a challenge that I actually did. I cut this chicken down with a blindfold on.”

So who’s looking to see if they can stand the heat? Or who will want to get out of the kitchen?

Chef Aaron Sanchez, judge: “You’re going to see kids from 19 years old to the grand spectrum of a 60-year-old. I think we represent the diversity and the regionality of this country, and they’re bringing their little maybe Texas barbecue flavor, and they’re bringing their little country southern cooking, and we’re getting a little bit of all of that here.”

Judge Aaron is always impressed with how talented home chefs are and says cooking shows like this play a big part in that.

Aaron Sanchez: “I think ‘MasterChef’ has single-handedly got America to cook better. The fact that people can come and watch the show feel inspired, and then this ends up becoming that one thing that they needed to catapult themselves into the food business because that confidence and that learning and that mentoring that they are receiving from us, so that’s great to see.”

Gordon Ramsey: “It’s clear that America is in love with ‘MasterChef.’ It’s the biggest, the boldest, but yet the most competitive season ever.”

They’re preheating their ovens right now!

An all-new season of “MasterChef” serves up the drama at 8 p.m. You can watch it right here on 7.

