Gordon Ramsay previews ‘American Road Trip’ special airing Tuesday

If you thought Gordon Ramsay was mean in the kitchen, wait until you see him in traffic. The celebrity chef is hitting the road and cooking up a new special, which you can see Tuesday night, right here on 7. Tonight, he’s telling us what to expect.

Hop in!

Lovable curmudgeon chef Gordon Ramsay is revving up the RV with a couple of best buds for “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.”

The guys are exploring the sights and cuisines across the west, and competing in challenges along the way.

Gordon Ramsay: “My ambition was always to bring Gino and Fred to the U.S. because I spend so much time over here, and, for me, it was about showcasing what I’ve learned and showing them that, yes, it’s big, bold, but unearthing that magic was, was mind blowing.”

Chef Gino D’Acampo: “When Gordon gave us a chance to say, ‘OK, let’s do this trip in America,’ me and Fred were like ‘Yes! What? What? Are we really going to go there?’ And you know what? You guys are the coolest people in the world!”

Gordon Ramsay: “But you didn’t like the food. You said the food is…”

Gino D’Acampo: “You’re right, you’re right, you’re right.”

Fred Sierieix: “Italian, they think they cook better than anybody, even better than the French or whatever…”

Gino D’Acampo: “We do. We do. Which one is the best cuisine in the world?”

Fred Sierieix: “French.”

Clearly we can expect lots of debate over dishes and delicacies and burgers and barbecue.

Gordon Ramsay: “If you want to go to a barbecue, you gotta go to Texas. They don’t barbecue in Italy or France, but they now understand the DNA of a great barbecue!”

There’s also gonna be smack talk over who gets to drive!

Gordon Ramsay: “These guys don’t understand how to drive, so the RV was just a luxury. This beautiful, stunning, strong like me you know?”

