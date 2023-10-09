Nothing gets your heart racing like a good old fashioned scare. And there’s no shortage of spooky-happenings during October.

Now Disney plus is adding more tricks and treats to its TV line up with a brand new series. You better grab a blanket because you’re bound to get a few goosebumps.

The book series, “Goosebumps,” makes its return to TV in a brand new Disney Plus series.

Rob Letterman, who directed the 2015 film by the same name, returns as an executive producer.

Rob Letterman: “I did the first movie, and then Neal Moritz, who’s the producer on it, called me, I think it was like literally the week as the pandemic was hitting, and said, ‘You know, I got the rights back for a TV series we’d be interested,’ and I was like, ‘Yes.'”

In the new show, a group of teens accidentally unleash the supernatural forces, and now they have to work together to stop them from attacking their town.

Nicholas Stoller: “I love horror. I just have never really done it before, but I love like “The Shining” is a movie I watch like once a year at least. And to get to do something with visual effects, you know, all of that seemed really exciting to me, creatively.”

Rob Letterman: “Those books were really well written. They never pandered down to kids, you know, which I think is really important. They were compelling and scary and funny and had heart and they were relatable and they had universal themes to them.”

Fans will also see a few characters from the original books.

