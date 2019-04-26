Google’s Thanos Easter egg wipes out search results

(WSVN) - Google is wasting no time in taking advantage of the “Avengers: Endgame” hype with its latest Easter egg.

The company added the ability to make your search results disappear with just a “snap.”

Type “Thanos” on Google, hit search and click the gauntlet 🤯 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qSnesedBNZ — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 26, 2019

To try it out, search “Thanos” on Google and then click the gauntlet that pops up.

The gauntlet will snap and your search results will begin to fade away.

Click on the gauntlet again to bring things back to normal.

The trick works on both desktop and mobile devices.

