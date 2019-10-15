Google is set to launch the Pixel 4

(CNN) — Google is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone, the Pixel 4, at an event in New York City on Tuesday.

For months, gadget blogs and even Google itself have teased so many photos and videos and details about the phone that one prominent tech publication called it “the most-leaked phone ever.” The company has been working overtime to generate buzz for its Pixel line, which occupies less than 1% of the global smartphone market, according to IDC’s worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker, but has generated a cult-like following over the years.

The Pixel, which is a largely niche product due to relatively high pricing and limited distribution, is expected to finally trade in its one rear camera for two — a move in line with most smartphones on the market.

It will likely come in standard and XL sizes and feature a Soli radar chip to enable more secure facial recognition and air gestures, as demoed in a video promo on YouTube. Photos have circulated of the Pixel 4 in various colors, including a new orange that was featured in a giant Times Square billboard promoting the launch event.

Beyond the Pixel, Google is expected to show off a 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop called the Pixelbook Go, a Google Watch and an update to its Nest Mini speaker system.

Pixel Buds, its answer to Apple’s AirPods, will also likely get a refresh, with longer-lasting battery life and a mute feature that automatically turns on when someone else is talking.

The event, which will be livestreamed, will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT.

