Google Doodle celebrates Steve Irwin’s life, legacy on 57th birthday

(WSVN) - A touching digital tribute is honoring the late Steve Irwin on what would have been his 57th birthday.

Google replaced their homepage logo with a series of doodles that depict the Crocodile Hunter’s adventures.

CRIKEY! Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates #SteveIrwin, the legendary Australian wildlife advocate & TV personality whose bravery & passion opened the eyes of millions to the wonders of wildlife. 🐊 Explore the full slideshow Doodle here → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/mGtpwSuqzL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

“He was known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” but Steve Irwin wasn’t exactly hunting crocodiles… he was saving them,” Google said in a Twitter post.

Fans of Irwin took the day to celebrate and reflect on his accomplishments as an animal rights activist, performer and family man.

His children honored him with touching Instagram posts.

Bindi posted an adorable snap of them together with a koala.

The Crocodile Hunter passed away in 2006 after he was stung by a stingray.

