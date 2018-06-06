Golf balls at a spa? One Trump Spa treatment is all game

Spa treatments in South Florida have scored a hole in one. There’s one spot that wants to drive out stress by giving you a cold shoulder, back, and arms … but we promise it’s a good thing.

Time to have a ball at the Trump Spa in Doral.

Michelle Stewart, spa director: “The Trump Spa Doral is a full-service spa and salon for locals and resort guests.”

The spa sits between some amazing golf courses — and bringing the game inside was par for the course … or par for the spa in this case.

Michelle Stewart: “One of the most unique treatments is the golf ball recovery massage. It’s our take on a traditional stone massage, but we used chilled golf balls.”

Golf balls are kept on ice for 24 hours and when you get to the spa — away they roll.

Michelle Stewart: “It’s a great massage for anyone. It can be for any golfer or anyone with muscle tension.”

The cold golf balls are used to work out tight knots, and they help you chillout.

Michelle Stewart: “It’s a customizable massage that uses medium to firm pressure utilizing golf balls as a tool.”

Some therapists use a tool specially made for the treatment, while others are hands-on … but everyone uses golf balls.

Michelle Stewart: “The chilled golf balls help with improving circulation and reducing inflammation.”

The cost for the golf ball recovery massage is $140.

Juan Carlos Vivas, customer: “The golf balls made me feel good. Helped me to relax 100 percent.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Trump National Doral Spa

4400 NW 87th Ave.

Miami, Florida 33178

(305) 592-2000

https://www.trumphotels.com/miami/spa

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.