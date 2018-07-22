(WSVN) - It’s a sublime, spongy dessert that will bring a taste of the Caribbean to your table. Time to indulge in rum cake, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup Chopped Walnuts

1 package yellow cake mix

1 package instant vanilla pudding mix

4 eggs

½ cup water

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup dark rum

½ cup butter

¼ cup water

1 cup white sugar

½ cup dark rum

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan. Sprinkle nuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pudding, the eggs, ½ cup water, the oil and ½ cup of the rum. Blend this well. Pour the batter into the pan. Bake the cake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

While the cake is baking, make the glaze. In a saucepan, combine the butter, ¼ cup water, and one cup of sugar. Bring the mix to a boil over medium-high heat and then continue to boil for 5 more minutes, stirring continuously. Remove the glaze from the heat and stir in the other ½ a cup of rum.

When the cake is done, take it out of the oven, then poke holes into it with a chopstick. Pour half the glaze into this side of the cake. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes, then flip the cake over and poke more holes into this side of the cake with the chopstick. Brush the remaining glaze over the top of the cake and place it on a nice cake platter.

Serves: 8-10.

