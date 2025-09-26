(WSVN) - Two top dogs have been picked for the upcoming “Air Bud” reboot,

The golden retrievers — Charlie from Ohio and Summer from California — were cast as the new basketball playing canines.

The canines beat out thousands for their athleticism and charm. They’ll begin training with professional coaches next month in Canada.

The movie, “Air Bud Returns,” is set to hit theaters next summer.

