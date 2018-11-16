Goldberg, Hathaway, Bourdain among NJ Hall of Fame nominees

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Actresses Whoopi Goldberg and Anne Hathaway, comedian Chris Rock, “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Anthony Bourdain are among the latest nominees to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The organization announced its list of 50 nominees for the 11th class Friday. Inductees will be announced in January, and the indication ceremony will be held in May.

Other nominees include actor Danny Aiello; singer Patti Smith; “Jaws” author Peter Benchley; writer Gay Talese; former Federal reserve Chairman Paul Volcker; former NBA player Rick Barry; former NBA Commissioner David Stern and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

In the category of arts and letters, nominees include: Stephen Crane, author of “Red Badge of Courage”; journalist and poet Joyce Kilmer; author Fran Lebowitz; Anne Morrow Lindbergh, the author, aviator, and wife of aviator Charles Lindbergh; author George R.R. Martin, whose series of fantasy was adapted into the television series “Game of Thrones”; and mathematician John Forbes Nash, Jr.

In the enterprise category, nominees include Leonard S. Coleman, Jr., former president of baseball’s National League; restaurateur and philanthropist Tim McLoone; and cardiac surgeon Dr. Victor Parsonnet.

In the performing arts category, nominees include actor Peter Dinklage from “Game of Thrones”; rock band The Smithereens; and singer Phoebe Snow.

In the public service category, nominees include former New Jersey Gov. Alfred Driscoll; former FBI director Louis Freeh; economist Milton Friedman; and former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

In the sports category, nominees include New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson; boxer Gerry Cooney; and Giants and 49ers center Bart Oates.

Online public voting at njhalloffame.org runs through Dec. 15.

