Going pink: Circle House Coffee, K’Alma Spa raise breast cancer awareness

Can you believe we’re halfway through October? It’s so crazy, but that’s not stopping two SoFlo spots from doing their part during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

What goes around comes around, and at Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale, things revolve around giving back.

Stephen Tulloch, Circle House Coffee: “Every month or so, we try to raise money to impact the community. This month in particular, we chose breast cancer.”

The shop is going pink all month long, and they’ve joined forces with some other local favorites to benefit the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation.

Stephen Tulloch: “We’re proud to partner with up with Mojo Donuts and Fireman Derek’s. So this month we’re selling Mojo Donuts’ Strawberry Dream donuts, as well as Fireman Derek’s pies: the Pink Birthday Cake and the Pink Velvet Cake.”

Nothing pairs better with these treats than coffee. This month, all hot drinks will have a special pink ribbon image printed on top.

There’s also the the Pink Strawberry Iced Latte. It’s a mix of strawberry and condensed milk that gets topped with espresso.

Kalli Krivdo, customer: “Absolutely delicious. The strawberry and the coffee works well together. The cake is so moist. The doughnuts are amazing. I really enjoyed it.”

Take a deep breath and relax. K’Alma Spa at the Gates Hotel in Miami Beach is raising awareness in a colorful new way.

Marizza Contreras, K’Alma Spa: “We created this beautiful treatment called Too Pink To Be True.”

This treatment uses rose oil and rose quartz crystals to create balance and eliminate stress. And it all starts with writing out your own personal mantra and having it become part of experience.

Marizza Contreras: “The whole ceremony of our presentation for our treatment is super powerful. It leaves our guests uplifted, happy and ready for their next journey.”

Once you lie down, the therapist adds fresh rose petals to the bed before beginning the full body massage. And they finish it up by using the crystals to remove tension from the face.

Loni Paige, customer: “My goal coming here today was just to relax and have a little bit of a me day, and the extra added crystals and the mantra just made it an even better experience.”

K’Alma’s Too Pink To Be True treatment is available to everyone, but they’re offering a special discount to cancer patients and survivors.

Circle House Coffee

727 NE 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-870-6456

www.circlehousecoffee.com

K’Alma Spa

1144 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-5555

http://kalmaspas.com/

