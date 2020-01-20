Going green: Talavera Cocina Mexicana serves iguana dish

Ahh, Mexican food. Sometimes it just hits the spot — but there’s one spot in town that’s switching things up by adding a super unexpected, traditional dish to the menu.

It looks like Mexican food.

Lalo Durazo, Talavera Cocina Mexicana: “We’re just authentic.”

And it tastes like Mexican food.

Susana Rivera, diner: “A little lime. It wasn’t too spicy. Just the right amount.”

But even though Talavera Cocina Mexicana in Coral Gables serves up south-of-the-border faves, like short rib mole and ceviche, it’s a new addition on the menu that’s got everyone seeing green.

Iguana, anyone?

Lalo Durazo: “The iguana dish is done only on Thursdays, following the tradition in Acapulco that you only eat pozole on Thursdays.”

Believe it or not, eating iguana is something totally normal in parts of Mexico — and this dish, called iguana pozole, is super authentic.

Lalo Durazo: “We brought a little piece of Mexico to Coral Gables. These are recipes that have been for generations in Mexico, that people keep eating them because they’re just so great.”

Pozole is a type of Mexican soup. After boiling the iguana meat, the chef sautées onions, garlic, poblano peppers and jalapeños for the broth.

Now it’s time for tons of cilantro. That’s what gives the dish that pretty green color.

Lalo Durazo: “On the top we add the lettuce, fresh shredded lettuce, with the radish, oregano, dried chile flakes and lime.”

It looks good, but the million-dollar question is, can you tell you’re eating iguana?

The restaurant says you’re gonna be surprised.

Lalo Durazo: “When the plate comes to the table, I mean, you won’t be able to tell that it’s iguana.”

That’s their take, but do the customers agree?

Susana Rivera: “No, I wasn’t 100% sure it was iguana. It looks and tasted like chicken, so if it was iguana, I guess I love iguana, ’cause it was great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

2299 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-444-2955

www.talaveracocinamexicana.com

