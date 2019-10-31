Go wakeboarding without a boat thanks to Radinn Jetboards

When it comes to surfing, South Florida doesn’t have much in the way of waves, but a new board is getting riders out on the water anyway. Deco checked out a wet and wild way to trick-or-treat.

A group of flying ghosts took over Biscayne Bay, Wednesday night.

They didn’t really scare anybody, but they did have a spooky good time.

Fredrik Ardmar, Radinn Jetboards: “I heard people in Miami, they’re big fans of Halloween, so what we did was to go on a little Ghostbuster ghost hunting last night. We put on a few ghost costumes and cruised around Miami at night.”

The ghostly creatures were actually team riders for Radinn Jetboards.

The company is riding the wave of new electric watercraft.

Fredrik Ardmar: “It’s basically a surfboard with a huge battery in it, and a fantastic electric jet engine. You can go up to 35 miles an hour.”

The board is completely electric. That means no gas and best of all…

Fredrik Ardmar: "The best of it all is that its completely electric. That means that it's quiet, so when you're going on the water, the only thing you hear is yourself breathing."

You can get over an hour of fun per charge.

Riders control the speed with a remote.

Fredrik Ardmar: “You have a small remote control in your hand, so you put it around your fingers, and while you’re riding, you’re controlling the speed with your thumb.”

List price for the jetboard is around $10,000, but you don’t have to break the bank to hang 10. It’ll soon be for rent.

Fredrik Ardmar: “We’re opening up a rental with the Standard Hotel here in Miami, so within a few weeks, the board will be available.”

So even if the surf is flat, plenty of people will be catching this wave.

Fredrik Ardmar: “It’s like wakeboarding, but don’t need the boat, and actually, the freedom feeling of not having to go after a wire.”

