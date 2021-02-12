Go to Pincho’s Not-Your-Typical Valentine’s Day pop-up for good food with your valentine

Love is in the air. Just in case you need a reminder, Valentine’s Day is this weekend! Flowers, chocolate and an expensive dinner are so 2020. This year, think outside of the box and go somewhere unexpected.

They’re pulling out all the stops at Pincho on Flagler at their Not-Your-Typical Valentine pop-up.

Otto Othman, Pincho: “We’re changing Pincho Flagler location to be, like, a really awesome, like, fine dining feel, but super chill, so, you know, candlelight, all of our tables with black tablecloths, really cool silverware, music.”

Hey, this is fancy stuff. It’s not something you would normally find at the restaurant.

In fact, the pop-up is a perfect love match for Evelyn Blanch and her honey, Gaston.

Evelyn Blanch, customer: “Sometimes, when you think of Valentine’s Day, you think you need to go to some place really fancy, but it’s always about the company and the good food.”

Speaking of food, this fine dining experience costs $20 per person, but make sure you go hungry.

Otto Othman: “We gonna start with vaca frita tacos, and we’re also gonna have you guys taste pork belly pinchos with California salad with the original mango dressing, and right after that, you’re gonna get a naughty burger with Cajun fries.”

Whew! You better wear stretchy pants because there’s more..

Otto Othman: “And to finish the night, we’re gonna serve our deep fried banana caramel cheese cake.”

Well, if that don’t put you in a loving mood, we don’t know what will.

