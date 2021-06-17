This Saturday is International Surfing Day. There’s a big party going on up in West Palm Beach to celebrate the big day. Surfers won’t need their wet suits to catch a wave. That’s because they’re going tarp surfing.

Surfer boys and girls would kill to ride waves like that, but what happens when the ocean looks like this?

There’s only one thing to do when the sea is asleep and the waves won’t behave: go tarp surfing!

Katie Cassell: “So, tarp surfing, it’s where you essentially get a large blue tarp and a skateboard, and one person pulls the tarp, and the wind picks up the tarp, and it creates a barrel, like a barrel wave, and you skate through it.”

Tarp surfing is a prime example of the old saying: “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

Katie Casselli: “When there’s no waves, people still want to surf, but obviously, you can’t surf without waves, so therefore you’re gonna surf on land with the tarp.”

Tarp surfing is the main event at Hang Ten this weekend. It’s a two-day party in West Palm Beach’s Warehouse District celebrating International Surfing Day and, of course, Father’s Day on Sunday.

Tricia Schmidt: “If you’re a father and, you know, you’re looking for something to do with your family that weekend, this is a perfect thing to do and get out and enjoy something different.”

Don’t worry, dad, you won’t go hungry. There’s going to be plenty of great grub available.

Tricia Schmidt: “Clare’s will be doing the Maui Burger and Pizza Paradise will be doing the Floridian Pizza, which features pepperoni and ham and pineapple.”

You want more? How about some super-fresh poke bowls, top-shelf tacos and tasty cocktails.

If you’re in the mood after all that food, you can do a little tarp surfing yourself, thanks to the Gypsy Life Surf Shop.

Katie Casselli: “Anyone can participate. We actually want everyone to participate if they want to. No age limit, we’re gonna provide skateboards.”

So, get on your board and shoot the curl at Hang Ten this weekend.

Katie Casselli: “It’s so much fun, and you really do feel like you’re in the barrel of a wave.”

Just so you know, the Warehouse District is West Palm Beach’s version of Wynwood, so things should be pretty cool up north.

FOR MORE INFO:

West Palm Beach Warehouse District

1500 and 1600 blocks of Elizabeth and Clare avenues

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

www.thedistrictwpb.com

