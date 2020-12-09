Go on a night tour of Arch Creek Park in North Miami thanks to Miami Eco Adventures

Attention all night owls, have we got an adventure for you. All you need are some good walking shoes, and, oh yeah, you can’t be afraid of the dark!

Do you want to take a walk on the wild side?

If the answer is yes, then head to Arch Creek Park in North Miami because when the sun goes down, your adventure begins.

Aimee Scott, tour guide: “Welcome to Arch Creek Park. We’re going to head out on our campfire night walk.”

Here, you can trek out on the trail thanks to Miami Eco Adventures Campfire and Night Walk.

Aimee Scott: “The campfire and night hike is a family friendly activity, two hour walk through our natural trail and ends with a campfire.”

Why not branch out? You might even learn a thing or two.

Aimee Scott: “Right up here on the left side of the trail, we have one of the more common trees we have in a tropical hardwood hammock. That is a Virginia live oak.”

Loren van Heublen, tour guest: “The night hike tour at Arch Creek Park is great, super informative. You learn a lot of historical facts about the park.”

Aimee Scott: “This shell fragment dates back to when the Tequesta were living in Southeast Florida about 2,500 years ago.”

Guests even get a glimpse of some of the animals that come out when there is a moon over Miami.

Aimee Scott: “We actually have this tool. It is an echo locator. It will pick up the frequencies that bats send out. It will actually send a notice to the phone of what kind of bat it may be. Some of the more common species you will see when you come at night are probably the raccoons or the nighttime spiders.”

If your spidey senses are tingling, we know why.

Aimee Scott: “Their web is actually very strong, and she actually thought I was a bug, so she did try to come get me. Normally, that does not happen.”

The tour is for nature buffs of all ages and costs $6 per person.

Just remember it is B-Y-O-S — that’s bring your own s’mores for the campfire at the end of the hike.

Aimee Scott: “The night hike portion is a cool, neat activity to do with your family, something unusual. You don’t get to walk and experience the trails at night, so it gives you a different perspective.”

The Campfire and Night Hike is available at several parks in Miami-Dade County.

FOR MORE INFO:

Campfire and Night Hike

www.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1526392465622239

