It’s the little things in life, right? Carving a pumpkin can be so much fun, unless you don’t know what you’re doing. Then it might just turn into a big ol’ mess! But we know a class where you can learn from a pumpkin pro. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who scares us a little every day, has the story.

The most perfect pumpkin ever could be yours, because this weekend, you can learn how to carve and shave your gourd like a pro.

It’s a scary-good time for everyone, and I think it’s time for me to shave.

Get pump’d up! South Beach’s Lincoln Eatery food hall is in the Halloween spirit, with a new kind of pumpkin carving class.

Chef Roger Repres, TYO Sushi, The Lincoln Eatery: “It’s gonna be different than the normal, traditional pumpkin carving. We’re using some different tools, also, so I can show them how to use different kind of tools, not like the traditional tools that they use for pumpkin carving.”

So, yeah, these are not your typical jack-o’-lanterns, like that Kit-Kat pumpkin.

Your teacher for saturday’s 3-D carving class happens to be the chef at Lincoln Eatery’s TYO Sushi.

Look at this awesome display he carved for Deco when we visited him last time. A man of many talents.

Chef Roger Repres: “It’s easy! You just need to know how to do it.”

Maybe easier said than done, but that’s why Roger will be there to help guide you … and he’s got faith in you.

Chef Roger Repres: “Yeah! Everybody can do it! They need to have motivation to be like, ‘Wow, I can do it!'”

And with that, you start carving your pumpkin.

Hey, these are looking really good!

Except this pumpkin over here isn’t feeling great. It’s OK, we’ll get that cleaned up.

Kara Boehly, guest: “It was amazing. I have no creativity at all, and look at my masterpiece! It’s amazing! So, yeah, I learned a lot. He showed us how to really get in there and do the details, with the teeth, and make them look like actual teeth.”

And that’s the cool part: by the end of the class, you’ll have a pumpkin you can feel proud of!

Nicole Berger, guest: “Oh, my God, I love the class! It’s amazing. Like, anybody else, you cut off the top, you clean out the guts, you cut it. But this is different; this is like artwork.”

The class is set for Saturday at The Lincoln Eatery.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Lincoln’s Eatery’s Pumpkin Carving Class

723 Lincoln Lane N

Miami Beach, FL 33139

thelincolneatery.com/eventbrite-event/pumpkin-carving-workshop

