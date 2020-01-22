Gnocchi Ricotta/ Amaranthine, Miami Shores

(WSVN) - If you can boil water, then you can create a creamy and cheesy dish that will become a big hit with the family. Something easy to cook tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Xavier Misailidis
The Restaurant: Amaranthine, Miami Shores
The Dish: Gnocchi Ricotta
Ingredients:
250 g ricotta
1 egg yolk
20-30 g Parmesan cheese, ground and extra for serving
50 g all-purpose flour
1 pinch nutmeg
Salt
Pepper
For the sauce and for serving:
300 g goat cheese
100 g heavy cream
1 tablespoon(s) olive oil, optional
Salt
Pepper
Method of Preparation:
- To make the gnocchi: drain the ricotta with strainer and press between paper towels if needed.
- Combine ricotta with egg yolk, Parmesan, flour, nutmeg and salt and pepper in bowl and mix with hands until fully incorporated.
- Roll dough into 3/4 inch-wide cylinders, then cut into about 1-inch pieces.
- Boil gnocchi in salted water and remove when gnocchi floats to surface of water.
- To make the sauce: add goat cheese to warm pan. Allow to melt, then add heavy cream and salt and pepper to taste.
- Transfer gnocchi to sauce and mix.
To Plate:
– Plate finished gnocchi, then top with pecorino cheese (or Parmesan). Garnish with dried figs.
Amaranthine
9801 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Shores, FL 33138
786-907-4924
www.amaranthinebistro.com
