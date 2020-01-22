Gnocchi Ricotta/ Amaranthine, Miami Shores

(WSVN) - If you can boil water, then you can create a creamy and cheesy dish that will become a big hit with the family. Something easy to cook tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Xavier Misailidis

The Restaurant: Amaranthine, Miami Shores

The Dish: Gnocchi Ricotta

Ingredients:

250 g ricotta

1 egg yolk

20-30 g Parmesan cheese, ground and extra for serving

50 g all-purpose flour

1 pinch nutmeg

Salt

Pepper

For the sauce and for serving:

300 g goat cheese

100 g heavy cream

1 tablespoon(s) olive oil, optional

Salt

Pepper

Method of Preparation:

To make the gnocchi: drain the ricotta with strainer and press between paper towels if needed.

Combine ricotta with egg yolk, Parmesan, flour, nutmeg and salt and pepper in bowl and mix with hands until fully incorporated.

Roll dough into 3/4 inch-wide cylinders, then cut into about 1-inch pieces.

Boil gnocchi in salted water and remove when gnocchi floats to surface of water.

To make the sauce: add goat cheese to warm pan. Allow to melt, then add heavy cream and salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer gnocchi to sauce and mix.

To Plate:

– Plate finished gnocchi, then top with pecorino cheese (or Parmesan). Garnish with dried figs.

Amaranthine

9801 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami Shores, FL 33138

786-907-4924

www.amaranthinebistro.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.