Here in South Florida, we’re lucky to have the ocean right in our backyard — and that backyard gives us limitless ways to enjoy it. You can swim, fish, boat, kiteboard, wakeboard — or how about surf? Deco’s Chris Van Vliet headed to Pompano Beach to join a surf camp and try to hang ten.

We’ve got a lot of sand and surf here in Florida. In fact, the Sunshine State’s 1,350 miles of coastline is second only to Alaska.

Chris Van Vliet: “I think a lot of people don’t think of Florida as a surfing destination, but yes, you can surf here.”

William “Skeeter” Zimmerman: “Summertime in South Florida is a little tricky. We don’t get a ton of waves, but for the kids, it’s perfect.”

Today I’m not only becoming a surfer — I’m becoming a kid again, at Living Water Surf School in Pompano Beach.

William “Skeeter” Zimmerman: “We’ve got a summer surf camp that we’re doing here, and you’re joining in as a senior camper.”

William “Skeeter” Zimmerman: “It’s ages 5 to 15 for the camp. The kids get dropped off every morning at 9 a.m. and picked up at 3 p.m., and we’re here on the beach all day surfing.”

Surf Camp is $329 per camper per week — and for big kids like me, you can book a private lesson for $100.

And get this, you’re guaranteed to stand up.

Chris Van Vliet: “You guys think I’m going to fall? For sure? OK, great.”

Chris Van Vliet: “As we look at the ocean today, how would you say these conditions are for surfing?”

William “Skeeter” Zimmerman: “For adults, I would say these are like perfect beginner waves. For the kids, it’s pretty heavy. Actually, it’s pretty big for the kids. I’d say it’s like head high for the kids right now. You ready to get shown up by some little kids?” (laughs)

Skeeter goes over some of the basics with me.

William “Skeeter” Zimmerman: “So we’re paddling, we’re paddling, we’re paddling. Here comes a wave. OK, pop up. Oh, you got it.”

Then I grab my board and head out.

Chris Van Vliet: “These waves are huge!”

It doesn’t take long before the right waves start rolling in.

I got up on my first try!

Chris Van Vliet: “That was awesome!”

And to prove it’s not just beginner’s luck, we head right back out to do it again. Hey, I could get used to this.

FOR MORE INFO:

Living Water Surf School

3424 NE 16th St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 673-8933

http://livingwatersurfschool.com/

