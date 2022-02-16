A little bourbon and a lot of spice adds a unique kick to your fried chicken. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Jennifer Knox
The Restaurant: Warren, Delray Beach
The Dish: Gloria’s KFC
Ingredients:
2 ¼ lb boneless skinless chicken thigh, cut into 1/2in cubes
2 cup buttermilk marinade
2 cup breading flour
12 oz. gochujang glaze
Buttermilk marinade KFC:
2 cups buttermilk
1 ea. egg white
1 tbsp. bourbon
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
Gochujang Glaze:
¾ cup butter
¼ cup fresh ginger (minced)
12 ea. garlic clove (minced)
1 cup gochujang
½ cup ketchup
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
¼ cup soy sauce
1 cup honey
½ cup brown sugar
Breader flour for KFC:
2 cups AP flour
3 tbsp. cornstarch
3 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. ground mustard seed
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. blackening spice
Method of Preparation:
- Cut chicken thigh into ½” cubes.
- Marinade in buttermilk marinade for 20 min.
- Remove from marinade and shake off excess liquid.
- Bread in batches in breading flour.
- Fry in canola oil at 350 degrees until pieces float for approximately three minutes.
- Remove from fryer oil at immediately toss in gochujang sauce.
- For the marinade, mix all ingredients together in bowl.
Gojuchang Glaze:
- In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, add butter, ginger, and garlic.
- Cook until fragrant for approximately two minutes.
- Stir in gochujang, ketchup, vinegar, and soy sauce and broil to a gentle boil.
- Add in honey and brown sugar, and continue cooking until slightly thickened.
- Remove from heat, and cool down to 37-41 degrees and store.
To Plate:
- Garnish glazed chicken with toasted sesame seeds and scallion.
Enjoy!
Warren American Whiskey Kitchen
15084 Lyons Rd Bay 350, Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 455-4177
www.warrendelray.com
