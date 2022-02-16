A little bourbon and a lot of spice adds a unique kick to your fried chicken. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Jennifer Knox

The Restaurant: Warren, Delray Beach

The Dish: Gloria’s KFC

Ingredients:

2 ¼ lb boneless skinless chicken thigh, cut into 1/2in cubes

2 cup buttermilk marinade

2 cup breading flour

12 oz. gochujang glaze

Buttermilk marinade KFC:

2 cups buttermilk

1 ea. egg white

1 tbsp. bourbon

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Gochujang Glaze:

¾ cup butter

¼ cup fresh ginger (minced)

12 ea. garlic clove (minced)

1 cup gochujang

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

1 cup honey

½ cup brown sugar

Breader flour for KFC:

2 cups AP flour

3 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground mustard seed

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. blackening spice

Method of Preparation:

Cut chicken thigh into ½” cubes.

Marinade in buttermilk marinade for 20 min.

Remove from marinade and shake off excess liquid.

Bread in batches in breading flour.

Fry in canola oil at 350 degrees until pieces float for approximately three minutes.

Remove from fryer oil at immediately toss in gochujang sauce.

For the marinade, mix all ingredients together in bowl.

Gojuchang Glaze:

In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, add butter, ginger, and garlic.

Cook until fragrant for approximately two minutes.

Stir in gochujang, ketchup, vinegar, and soy sauce and broil to a gentle boil.

Add in honey and brown sugar, and continue cooking until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat, and cool down to 37-41 degrees and store.

To Plate:

Garnish glazed chicken with toasted sesame seeds and scallion.

Enjoy!

Warren American Whiskey Kitchen

15084 Lyons Rd Bay 350, Delray Beach, FL 33446

(561) 455-4177

www.warrendelray.com

