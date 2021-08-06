MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Last year, Gloria Estefan recorded a new spin on one of her most beloved singles to remind people to wear their masks during the coronavirus pandemic. This week, she posted a video of an updated version of the song, with a little help from some familiar faces.

The video, a collaboration with the City of Miami Beach, changes the lyrics from her popular 1989 song “Get on Your Feet” to deliver an important message about staying safe. The altered song is called “Put on Your Mask.”

More specifically, the new clip encourages South Florida residents to wear face masks indoors and get vaccinated.

Among those advising viewers to mask up are DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements.

The video also includes messages from local first responders and even Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

“Please, just wear the mask and get vaccinated,” said Gelber.

The video is the latest effort from Estefan to help keep her community safe. Earlier this year, she hosted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on her Instagram Live. The two of them talked about a wide range of coronavirus-related topics, including vaccination concerns.

“There are very, very few reasons, in fact, none that I can think of, for a person not to get vaccinated,” said Fauci.

The Cuban-American performer has been on the forefront of working to get South Floridians to take the pandemic seriously after she contracted the virus herself late last year.

“The reason I’m sharing this is because I want you to know how highly contagious this is,” said Estefan during a video message.

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in the Sunshine State, Estefan’s musical message is as powerful now as it was before.

The free vaccine is available at several locations in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

