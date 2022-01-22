CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida icon made a surprise appearance at a Coral Gables theater that had people getting on their feet.

Earlier this week, Gloria Estefan popped into the Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theater, where the cast of a new production of the musical “On Your Feet!” were rehearsing.

The actors gave Estefan a standing ovation as she hugged and greeted them. Each cast member told her what role they’re playing in the Tony-nominated show.

They later posed for a group picture.

The South Florida show features cast members from its original Broadway run.

“On Your Feet!” tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s life and music career. Opening night for the Actors’ Playhouse production is set for Feb. 11.

