Gloria Estefan reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Famed singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan revealed on social media she had tested positive for COVID-19 in November.

During a five-minute video posted on her Instagram page, Estefan, 63, said she tested positive for the virus in early November.

She elaborated that she had mild symptoms, including a mild cough and a loss of smell and taste.

The 63-year-old said she could not taste her food or smell her soap on Nov. 5, prompting her to take a test, which came back positive on Nov. 8.

Estefan then quarantined for two weeks and said she feels very lucky and wanted to share her diagnosis to help others.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.