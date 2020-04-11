Gloria Estefan, Miami Police team up for virtual concert

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida icon put on a virtual concert during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks in part to a local police department.

City of Miami Police partnered with Gloria Estefan for what they called the “In This Together” virtual concert.

Watch the "In This Together" concert happening now, don't miss the show!https://t.co/FiQsstPSbC pic.twitter.com/0aD0wxzd7E — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 11, 2020

Saturday’s show, hosted by Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, featured performances by Estefan, The Wailers, the Gipsy-Chico and the department’s very own police band, InBlue.

Department officials said they wanted to hold the concert to show appreciation to those on the front lines, as well as to everybody else staying home and heeding guidelines on self-isolating.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.