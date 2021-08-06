It’s not often we get to watch an animated movie about Miami! But, with Gloria Estefan and Lin-Manuel Miranda teaming up for the new musical-comedy “Vivo,” you know there’s going to be some SoFlo flair! Alex Miranda, who turns his Miami accent back on right when he walks off set, has the story.

Music lives forever, and love never dies. Well, unless you’re talking about that song, “Who Let The Dogs Out,” or that guy who dumped me at P.F. Chang’s during appetizers.

Good thing “Vivo” stars some of our favorite Latin singers, who hope the soundtrack is filled with some soon-to-be classics.

Juan de Marcos González (as Andrés (voice)): “Come down from the tree. You can stay with me.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is back…

Juan de Marcos González (as Andrés (voice)): “Are you ready, Vivo?”

As this adorable little thing!

Child: “Can I pet him?”

Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Vivo (voice)): “No.”

Ynairaly Simo (as Gabi (voice)): “Go to town. His name is Vivo. He’s a possum.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Vivo (voice)): “Eh?”

No, no, no, he’s a kinkajou in the new animated movie “Vivo,” but Lin doesn’t just act as the rainforest honey bear, he also sings in and screenwrites the new animated musical comedy.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “It really is a love letter to the two things, I think, live forever: music and love, and how they’re kind of the same thing.”

Vivo is adopted by a Cuban musician in Havana. Together, they form an unbreakable, and musical, bond.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Vivo (voice)): “When it came to music, Andrés and I became so in sync.”

Gloria Estefan stars as Marta Sandoval.

Gloria Estefan: “When my grandson saw the film, he said, ‘It’s Gloria Cruz!’ Like, Celia and I mixed in.”

A long-lost secret love of Andrés, who rose to fame and fortune as a singer in Miami.

Gloria Estefan: “I’m Cuban American, and that story of lost love and separation that we all lived and experienced is very near and dear to my heart.”

The old flame sends him an invitation decades later to join her for her final performance in Miami.

Zoe Saldana (as Rosa): “A love lives forever in your heart.”

Awww! And talk about perfect casting!

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “We were looking for Cuban royalty, and you don’t get more royal than Gloria.”

But, when Andrés tells Vivo Marta was the love of his life, and he even wrote a song for her…

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “It becomes Vivo’s mission to deliver that song in time for the closing concert.”

Will they fall back in love? find out in “Vivo,” now streaming on Netflix.

Kinkajous are not native to Cuba, in case you were wondering, and fun fact: Lin-Manuel started creating “Vivo” before the “Hamilton” days.

