Gloria Estefan honored, song added to National Recording Registry

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Recording artist Gloria Estefan was honored for her music, Wednesday.

Her smash hit song with the Miami Sound Machine “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” was among 25 recordings added to the National Recording Registry in Washington, D.C.

Tony Bennett’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and Run-DMC’s “Raising Hell” were also on the list.

The performers were honored for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.