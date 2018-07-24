Gloria Estefan honored in Spain for contributing to the arts

MADRID (WSVN) – Cuban-American pop star Gloria Estefan was honored by the Spanish government for her contribution to the arts.

Estefan was accompanied by her husband, Emilio Estefan, when she was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit for the Arts in Madrid, Monday.

In her speech, the Grammy winner spoke about many issues, including the policy of separating the children of migrants from their parents in the U.S.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.