Gloria Estefan and family getting ‘Red Table Talk’

(CNN) — We are getting a new “Red Table Talk” franchise.

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” premieres Wednesday at noon ET and 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

Grammy-winning music legend Gloria Estefan, her daughter and fellow musician Emily Estefan and niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan will come to the Red Table for the first time.

“Blindsided by a cheating scandal, blackmail, and divorce, the Estefans put it all on the table” in a chat that will include Gloria’s husband of 42 years, Emilio Estefan, and Lili’s daughter, Lina, said Facebook of the first episode.

The group will “sit down to discuss embarrassment, shame, and overcoming trauma as a family in the debut.”

Lili Estefan, a well-known Univision TV personality, shocked fans in 2017 when she announced that she and her husband of 25 years, Cuban businessman Lorenzo Luaces, were splitting.

“In the healing episode, Lili opens up about her painful divorce, and the family comes together to share each of their experiences with the scandal,” according to a news release.

Future episodes will feature guests including actors Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O’Donnell.

Facebook Live first found success with “Red Table Talk” featuring Jada Pinkett Smith and her family.

