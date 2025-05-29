MIAMI (WSVN) - The Magic City’s own Gloria Estefan celebrated her new album, her first in two decades, at a red carpet event in Miami.

The release party for the album, titled “Raíces,” was held at the Design District, Wednesday night, where she was flanked by family and friends.

The nine-time Grammy-winning superstar said “Raíces,” her first Spanish-language album in 18 years, returns listeners to her roots as an artist.

“I’m filled with joy and gratitude,” said Gloria. “I hope you enjoy this album!”

Mostly written by Emilia’s husband, Emilio Estefan, “Raíces” is said to be love letters written by him to her so she could sing them throughout the album.

“I wanted to do something that has a little bit of – but do something a little bit something new,” said Emilio.

“As in true Emilio form. I told him, ‘Babe, you’re the only one that writes your own love songs,'” said Gloria.

Emilio said he’s thankful for the many fans who have made all the previous albums successful.

“We want to say thank you to everyone that did it, all the way from the beginning, when nobody believed in our sound. It was a Miami sound,” said Emilio.

Gloria said the artist is also a true love letter to Latin music and traditions.

She credited “La Vecina” as the most fun song on the album, “Sasha’s Song” as the most emotional, and “Te Juro” as the one that brings the biggest surprise.

“The arrangement is phenomenal, and it’s kind of like a little stalker-ish. You know, it’s like, ‘I love you so much, I’m going to follow you into the next life,'” said Gloria.

Friends of the Estefans, like Mario Luis Kreutzberger Blumenfeld, also known as Don Francisco, attended the event to celebrate with the artist.

“It’s very difficult to keep you successful for 50 years, and Gloria is always doing better and better,” said Blumenfeld.

7News’ Belkys Nerey also attended the event and recalled Gloria’s famous song “Conga” being played at her own wedding.

“At our wedding, she did the conga to her song and the entire wedding, like all 180 people, were like, ‘Is this really happening right now?'” said Nerey.

Gloria’s album debut party came a few days after she performed a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards.

“Raíces” the album drops at midnight Thursday.

