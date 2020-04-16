Gloria and Emilio Estefan deliver food to healthcare workers at JMH

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida power couple is fueling the fight against COVID-19.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are feeding our healthcare heroes with meals coming straight out of their kitchen.

Healthcare workers are stressed and exhausted during the coronavirus pandemic, and now some help is on the way for South Florida first responders.

“The staff morale increased every day when they find out they’re getting a gift of food or a gift of hand lotion or whatever it may be,” Jackson Memorial Hospital nurse June Ellis said.

Emilio and Gloria Estefan are stepping in to assist in one way they definitely know how to: with food. Ellis said that one meal means more to her staff than you might think.

“Most of our nurses work 12 hour shifts, and for them to have to get someplace, do food shopping,” she said. “They’re working three, four, five days a week, so this is huge for them to have this. It’s something different. It’s not something canned.”

For the next 30 days, seven days a week, Estefan Kitchen is serving up homemade meals for the heroes at Jackson, Baptist Health South Florida, Miami Police, Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

“Take a break for an hour and have a delicious Cuban meal. That’s home for them,” Ellis said.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana also showed their gratitude at Jackson Thursday, teaming up with Versailles Restaurant to keep our front line-fighters fed. They delivered more than 250 meals to doctors and nurses.

“It’s a great, special day for all of us to just be able to provide a token of appreciation, providing them their lunch for the day and just reminding them that we’re thinking about them,” said a Versailles employee.

They said it might not be much, but if it eases their burden a bit and brings a little smile to their faces, to these volunteers, that means a whole lot.​

Estefan Kitchen might bring meals to Jackson Memorial Hospital and to other healthcare workers and first responders in Miami’s Design District past May 16 if necessary.

