In fashion, nothing is off the table, and designers can get really creative, creative enough to style an entire show out of glass fashions.

When it comes to the impossible, no one knows that better than Alice in Wonderland, but how about making the impossible, possible?

At the Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts in Dania Beach, they’re experts at making anything possible. Even a fashion show where the pieces are made of glass.

Louise Irvine: “We’re a museum of fired arts. By that, I mean we focus on ceramics and glass, and particularly glass art this year, because we are celebrating the international year of glass.”

The inspiration behind it comes from Lewis Carroll’s novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Louise Irvine: “In that story, the White Queen says to Alice that you have to believe six impossible things before breakfast. We decided that we wanted to create a fashion show of wearable glass.”

Glass artist and fashion designer Chelsea Rousso, knows how to make glass into wearable fashion.

Chelsea Rousso: “I do fused glass art, which typically is made into bowls or into plates, and I decided I wanted to make glass art that was wearable.”

You’ll see some of your favorite characters like Alice or the Mad Hatter, a.k.a the Mad Hattress.

Chelsea Rousso: “It’s a group of fifteen characters, some are glasskinis, which are the glass bikini tops. Others are corsets, and the guys are wearing vests, bow ties, buckles.”

Putting the pieces together is no easy feat, but Chelsea is a pro.

Chelsea Rousso: “It has an amazing characteristic where it’s solid. When you heat it it turns into a liquid form, and then it comes back to be a solid again.”

The bikini goes through several heating processes to get to it’s overall shape and design. Then you got yourself a perfect glasskini like these.

Chelsea Rousso: “It is so exciting to see the pieces coming down the runway. To me, the impossible is that people are wearing glass.”

You know, I gotta get my hands on one of these, and get this…

Chelsea Rousso: “The bikinis really look great poolside, but they can go in the water.”

You can catch the fashion show on April 1st, at 5 p.m.

