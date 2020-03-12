‘Glamping’ in eco-tents lets campers enjoy southern Everglades in style

Coronavirus has ushered in the age of social distancing, and where better to be socially distant than the Everglades — but in style? Deco wild man Alex Miranda braved the elements — and crocodiles — to bring us the story.

At least six crocodiles, and I wrestled them all to the ground. Just kidding, but it was an adventure, almost an hour into Everglades National Park, where you can now “glamp” — that’s glamorous camping — at the southernmost tip of mainland Florida.

Do you even glamp, bro?

Ranger Allyson Gantt, Director of Education, Everglades National Park: “We’re in Everglades National Park, and were at the end of the road. We’re at Flamingo, and we are sitting in…”

Alex Miranda: “We are all the way at the end! We drove, like, an hour into this place. We are really remote here, right?”

Allyson Gantt: “We are.”

Way, waaayyy down here, glamorous camping was only something out of a movie, or maybe even a science fiction novel. But now…

Alex Miranda: “This is like a hotel suite! It is just the same size, right?”

Allyson Gantt: “All you have to do is show up with your stuff. There’s a bed here, there’s chairs to sit, there’s a view. We’ve got a fan, we’ve got electricity, and you can even plug in your cellphone if you want.”

Wait, wait, wait! An outlet? A real mattress? For the Everglades? We may as well be staying in the Taj Mahal.

Allyson Gantt: “And the most important thing is the screen to put on the tent, so you can have it open for the breeze and the view, but you keep the bugs out.”

Take that, Mother Nature! Just kidding, We love you. But that’s all we needed to hear, to be honest.

And this…

Allyson Gantt: “You’re going to get a lot of birds along the shoreline and coming in and foraging, potentially right in front of you here.”

Just picture it. Slowly waking up, snuggling next to your sweetie, drinking some coffee as the sun rises. Ahh, to be young and in love.

Sorry, back to the story.

Alex Miranda: “When we drove up here, I saw a crocodile right on the side of the road, so you really are in the Everglades when you’re out here. Do you see anything kind of pull up close to the tents?”

Allyson Gantt: “You could, I guess, but I think, with all the people activity around, you don’t get too much of that out here.”

But you do get a whole lot of…

Allyson Gantt: “Opportunities for hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, boating. There’s a Marina Store, and they have supplies and amenities in case you forget something. They do have a food truck.”

And, of course, a first-class view of the Florida Bay.

Alex Miranda: “Could it get any better than that?”

Allyson Gantt: “Not very much.”

You can rent an eco-tent with one queen size or two double beds. They range from $115 to, rarely, $150 on some special holiday weekends.

FOR MORE INFO:

Everglades National Park eco-tent rentals

855-708-2207

https://flamingoeverglades.com/2019/11/26/eco-tents-everglades-national-park/

