Give into your cravings during Fort Lauderdale’s restaurant month at Brown Dog Eatery

Attention Broward County! September is your month to show off your foodie scene. Locals and guests get to fill up because there’s a food deal going on where the quality is high, but the prices are low.

It’s time to Crave.

Crave is Fort Lauderdale’s restaurant month — where diners get deals!

Brown Dog Eatery is one of the newest cravers.

Dago Garcia, manager: “Brown Dog Eatery, we see ourselves as a gastro pub with a lot of comforting foods.”

During September, some of Broward’s best like Brown Dog Eatery are serving three course meals for $35 or $45.

Dago Garcia: “Our menu for Crave, we decided to stick to some of our favorites. So if the guests do enjoy it, they can always return back and get that dish.”

At Brown Dog for $35, start out with their heirloom tomato salad, the greens and grains bowl, or their unique twist on fries — the tempura battered hearts of palm.

Dago Garcia: “The hearts of palm are going to be a lightly breaded hearts of palm. They are going to be lightly fried and we serve it with a Sriracha aioli.”

Then it’s on to the entree. There’s roasted chicken, mushroom and chicken crepes with cauliflower puree and an egg, and their beefaroni is a grown up version of a childhood favorite.

Dago Garcia: “Beefaroni is a short rib ragout and it will be served with pasta, and we top it off with a local ricotta. We do a Chinese spice in this dish, so it gives it a unique flavor to it.”

And it wouldn’t be restaurant month without dessert.

From sweet and tart like the Key lime pie, to sweet and gooey like the fire roasted caramel apple bread pudding. There’s something for everyone.

Sean Grubba, customer: “The Crave menu is awesome because you get different selection, different items you would want to see on the menu from salad to entree to dessert. I’ve been here a couple times and everything I have had here has been phenomenal.”

If you’re craving anything from Brown Dog Eatery, September is a great time to get it.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brown Dog Eatery

2701 E Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

(954) 533-6077

http://www.browndogeateryftl.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.