A sick young girl wanted two things this year: get to meet Drake and get a new heart. Last week, her favorite rapper fulfilled her first wish. This week, her second dream came true.

Sofia Sanchez: “Oh, my God!”

Drake: “You asked me to come. I’m here.”

Sofia Sanchez became an internet sensation when this happened.

Sofia Sanchez: “Is this real or fake?”

The 11-year old got a special visit from Drake at a Chicago children’s hospital where she’s been waiting patiently for a heart transplant for several weeks. Sofia has cardiomyopathy.

Sofia Sanchez (lip syncing): “Kiki, do you love me.”

Sofia got Drake’s attention after she recorded her own version of the viral dance craze called the “Kiki Challenge.” She did it down the hospital hallway, tethered to her IV pump.

Sofia Sanchez: “I gave him my autograph, and he gave me his.”

The day Drake visited, Aug. 20, also happened to be Sofia’s birthday.

Sofia Sanchez: “My birthday wishes are — and it did happen. Well, one of them did, to meet Drake, and it did happen, and it was great, and my other wish is to get a heart, which is going to happen soon.”

A week later, another birthday wish came true.

Sofia Sanchez’s mom: “Well, guess what? It happened today. You’re getting a heart.”

Sofia Sanchez: “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh, my God!”

Sofia’s new heart arrived via special transport, and on Monday, her dedicated team of doctors took on the task. So far, they’ve performed around 300 heart transplants.

The surgery took about nine hours — and so far, so good.

