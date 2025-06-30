Actor and wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, showed off a touching moment with his daughter on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared a clip of what he calls “makeup party on his head.”

The video shows his daughter happily putting makeup on his head, with the girl dad’s face already full of product.

Johnson said it was tough to remove the makeup afterwards, but reflected on the importance of sharing moments with your children.

