Gilbert Gottfried is in SoFlo to make us laugh at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The second you hear his voice, you know Gilbert Gottfried is in the house. Deco caught up with the iconic comedian Thursday. Trust us, he did most of the talking.

Gilbert Gottfried’s voice is unmistakable and so is his comedy.

The funny man is in South Florida this weekend for shows at The Comedy Club at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Gilbert Gottfried: “What you can expect if you go see me is you’ll sit there for five minutes, and then turn to the person you’re with and go, ‘Whose idea was it to see Gilbert Gottfried?'”

Gilbert knows there are other comedians you could spend your hard-earned money on, but he wants to save you some bucks.

Gilbert Gottfried: “Here’s Jerry Seinfeld for ya. Here’s what you’ll be missing: ‘Why do people wear shirts? Is it ’cause they can’t fit pants around their arms?'”

He’s also handy with advice just in case you ever bump in to Bill Cosby.

Gilbert Gottfried: “If he walks up to you and goes, ‘Hey, would you like a drink or something in there you look thirsty.’ That’s probably not a good — most likely he is concerned.”

When Gilbert’s not on stage, he sounds like a completely different guy.

Gilbert Gottfried: “What people don’t realize about me is when you call me at home, they go, ‘Oh, my God, what’s Liam Neeson doing there?'”

If you want to see Gilbert knock ’em dead, he’s not hard to find.

Gilbert Gottfried: “I do a podcast called ‘Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,’ and you can get a video shout out from me on cameo.com. Oh, and my website gilbertgottfried.com.”

