Gil Green is the guy Jason, Nicki, Drake, you name it, call when they want a hot video.

But with “Jalebi Baby,” which is about “food,” Gil knew he had to serve up something tasty, mouthwatering even.

Hungry, anyone?

Music video: “Baby, let me see it. Jalebi baby. Girl, I wanna eat it. Jalebi baby.”

Well, you just might be after watching the new Tesher and…

Music video: “Jason Derulo!”

…music video for “Jalebi Baby,” directed by Miami-native Gil Green.

Gil Green: “Big ups to all the cats in the Grove, South Miami, North Miami, P-Rine.”

And Wynwood, where we met him at Toejam Backlot to talk about his tasty treatment.

Gil Green: “We have a little bit of Jason’s, like, Hollywood-style dancing, and then we definitely get a little bit of that Indian flavor that Tesher brings.”

He’s one of the hottest music video directors in the world.

Gil Green: “For me, it’s like fresh energy. It doesn’t matter if you’re popular or not, as long as you’re true to yourself, and you’re pushing the box of creativity.”

Probably behind some of your favorite visuals in hip-hop, from DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Drake…

Music video: “I’m only getting older, somebody should’ve told ya.”

To my jam…

Music video: “Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya. (Drank) Swalla-la-la.”

Gil goes way back with Jason.

Gil Green: “Believe it or not, I got his first demo tape when he was singing in the church.”

And Nicki Minaj!

Music video: Bad gyal nuh follow nuttin’. Word to the Dalai Lama.”

Gil Green: “Hold on. Tell her.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my gosh! Nicki?? Gurl! I love you so much! You are the queen!”

A cruel joke. No one on the line.

Gil Green: “Swalla,” we just went with a candy theme, right? “Jalebi Baby” is more of like the Indian donut theme.

Alex Miranda: “OK, so you’re saying there’s a separate meaning in these songs…”

Gil Green: “I didn’t say that! You said that!”

Music video: “I’m a dog. Kill the kitty, no apologies.”

But for those who’ve never had a jalebi…

Tesher: “It’s found in South Asia, India, Pakistan, that kind of region. It’s a circular, orange sweet. It’s very, very sugary.”

Although, what Gil craves…

Gil Green: “Some oxtail, some rice and peas, and some plantains.”

Are we still talking about food?

Music video: “Light it up from Hollywood to Moujalli. Tesher and Derulo, it’s a worldwide party.”

“Jalebi Baby” actually just started as a remix to Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” that Tesher posted on YouTube.



Now, the full song with Jason is charting all over the world.

