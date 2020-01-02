GhostBar in Hollywood has nightlife and a restaurant all under one roof

Sometimes, you’ve just got to go out and party. Other times, you want to chill and have a great meal. Deco knows a place that gives you the chance to do both, all under one roof. It’s called GhostBar.

You never know who you’ll bump into at GhostBar.

Celebrities like CeeLo Green, Bow Wow and Mýa have made it to the Hollywood hangout for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Joel Ortiz, GhostBar: “What you’re gonna get is awesome energy, man. This place, this place its uniqueness really sets it aside from everybody else.”

That’s because GhostBar is whatever you want it to be.

Joel Ortiz: “We have the restaurant, but we also have the nightlife side of things.”

You can party like a rock star when you’re hanging in the lounge.

In fact, you’d be crazy not to.

Joel Ortiz: “Our job is to have you escape reality, so that you can enjoy whatever it is you want here for the next five to eight hours.”

Live DJs rock the house continuously.

Bottle service literally lights up the place.

That’s just one way to quench your thirst.

Joel Ortiz: “If people come through, they should definitely try the GhostBar Mule.”

Like any good mule, this vodka and ginger beer-based bad boy has quite a kick.

You can also enjoy A Long Night Between the Sheets. Calm down, it’s just a cocktail.

Joel Ortiz: “It consists of Hennessy, Barceló Onyx, Grand Marnier, lemon juice and 10 mg of CBD honey.”

Don’t pass up the chance to partake in the magical rotating shot glass, either.

Little hint here: It’s got something to do with magnetism.

You’ll be drawn to the GhostBar food menu, as well.

Joel Ortiz: “The restaurant side of things, you know, it’s something we really take pride of.”

If you’re a patty person, the GhostBar Burger or the Southern Burger will do just fine.

That’s just the start.

Joel Ortiz: “A lot of places they would have something like chicken wings. We take it a step further by adding the fried turkey wing. We have the crab peel and eat bowls, and they’re amazing.”

After you’ve terminated your turkey wing or sucked your last crab leg, you can make it over to the bar to catch the latest sporting event.

Like we said, GhostBar is whatever you want it to be.

Devon, customer: “The atmosphere’s amazing. The food is amazing. I bring all my girlfriends here for their birthday parties.”

FOR MORE INFO:

GhostBar

5450 S. State Road 7, Suite 1-4

Hollywood, FL 33314

954-999-5923

ghostbarmiami.com

