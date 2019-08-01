Getting crusty: Villa Italian Kitchen lets you order pizza crust by itself

We’ve heard of cheese-stuffed pizza crust, but how about just good old crust crust? While a lot of pizza places are adding all kinds of crazy things to their pizzas, Villa Italian Kitchen is doing the exact opposite.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Elaine Benes): “It’s where the muffin breaks free of the pan and sort of … does its own thing. I tell ya, that’s a million-dollar idea right there — just sell the tops!”

Sometimes less is more. “Seinfeld’s” Elaine Benes understood that about muffins.

And Villa Italian Kitchen gets it with pizza.

You now have the option of ordering just pizza crust. That’s right: pizza crust only.

Rodney Bell, Villa Italian Kitchen: “We have a lot of people that just say they want just crust. We have a lot of people that ask for it, so we’re giving the customers what they ask for.”

So, first thing’s first — no, they’re not making an entire pizza, then cutting the crust off. They make the crust by itself.

Rodney Bell: “We make a spiral crust. After we do the spiral crust, we put it on the screen. Once it’s on the screen we put in some sauce and some fresh mozzarella on top. Then after that, we cook it off.”

Secondly, while these definitely do look like breadsticks, looks can be deceiving.

Monica Paris, diner: “It tastes like pizza crust. It doesn’t taste like a breadstick, at least to me. It’s honestly kind of amazing.”

Mackenzie Malone, diner: “It doesn’t taste like breadsticks. I feel like it kind of tastes, like, if had some of the spices that you put on pizza. It was doughy, it was good!”

Each box of crust is $2.75. And look, when it comes to pizza, we’ve all been there, done that. So at long last, the pizza industry has a new creation on its hands — and it’s been at the top of our pizza slices this entire time.

Denicka Vil, diner: “This is the first time I’ve ever seen just crust, so it’s something new. I think it was actually great.”

Monica Paris: “I really liked it because it was new and it was different.”

We stopped by Pembroke Lakes Mall for this story, but Villa Italian Kitchen is selling pizza crust at all of its locations.

FOR MORE INFO:

Villa Italian Kitchen

Pembroke Lakes Mall

11401 Pines Blvd. #546

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

954-602-1450

www.villaitaliankitchen.com

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.