Get your sweat on at HOTWORX Dadeland

If you want to sweat in South Florida, all you have to do is step outside, but we found a new workout spot that is harnessing the power of your sweat inside an infrared sauna. Chris got his sweat on like never before at HOTWORX.

Welcome to HOTWORX Dadeland.

We know you’ve sweat at the gym before, but you’ve never sweat like this! These workouts take place inside an infrared sauna, where you’ll burn calories during your workout and long after.

Mario Pino, HOTWORX: “It’s known for that for the fact that it burns calories way after you’re done on your workout.”

So why would someone want to work out in a sauna? Turns out there’s a ton of health benefits, including helping your immune system, your blood pressure, circulation — even clearing up your skin!

Chris Van Vliet: “How quickly would you say people are sweating as soon as they get in there?”

Mario Pino: “I’d say within five minutes. If it’s hot enough in there, you’re sweating right off the bat.”

And because of that, workouts are quick — either 15 or 30 minutes long. It’s $59 a month, and HOTWORX is open 24/7. You just need to reserve your spot on their app.

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, you see this 125? That’s not just a random number. That’s the temperature in there, and you instantly feel how hot it is. Wow! I actually don’t think we can bring the camera in here because it’s probably going to melt, so you stay out there.”

The rooms fit up to three people, and the class is led by a virtual instructor on a screen.

Chris Van Vliet: “This woman on the screen here has become my best friend and my worst enemy over the last few minutes.”

And the sweat is almost instant!

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve been in here for what, like three minutes and already…” *Chris wipes off his sweat*

The workouts vary from yoga and Pilates to high intensity interval training on an exercise bike.

Instructor: “All right. Keep it going.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, man. I don’t know how the guy in the video isn’t sweating. Insane!”

*Chris wipes his sweat and takes a deep breath*

Chris Van Vliet: “Well, you’re probably asking, ‘Does it work?’ It kinda looks like I just jumped in a swimming pool, so that should be your answer.”

FOR MORE INFO:

HOTWORX Dadeland

9012 S. Dadeland Blvd.

Miami, FL 33156

786-806-6819

hotworx.net/studio/miami-dadeland/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.